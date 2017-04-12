VIDEO: Vacaville firefighters rescue puppy stuck in wall

VACAVILLE (KRON) — The Vacaville Fire Department successfully rescued a dog after he got his head stuck in a wall on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the house at around 7:54 a.m. and found that the one-year-old puppy had gotten himself stuck.

The dog, Lex, put his head through a dryer vent hole that was cut into the siding of a garage and couldn’t get out.

The resident and her two children tried to remove Lex but were unsuccessful.

“With reassuring words and some manipulation of the fur and skin, Engineer Means and Firefighter Paramedic Shorum were able to free Lex from the hole,” the fire department said on their Facebook page.

