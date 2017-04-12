VIDEO: Florida school allegedly put special needs students in ‘jail’ box for punishment

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (CNN Newsource/KRON) — The parents of a child with cerebral palsy are suing a Florida school district after they say school officials violated their child’s civil rights and abused students.

A picture of the jail was shown being used in one preschool, a box made out of drywall.

The lawsuit says the jail is used as a “discipline box” and that the school placed a 3-year-old child with cerebral palsy behind it.

The family is suing Duval Schools, claiming the district failed to properly train its special-needs teachers and staff.

The school district released a statement saying it could not comment on pending or anticipated litigation.

