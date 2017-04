HILLSDALE (KRON) — A Bay Area CHP officer is doing something a little different, and in the process, putting a smile on a lot of faces.

The California Highway Patrol Office in Redwood City posted the video on Wednesday.

It is an officer from the San Jose CHP office doing a little dance for some high school students in Hillsdale.

Officer Ryan Fifield busted out his moves after what was an intense lesson for students getting behind the wheel.

The crowd gave Officer Fifield its approval.