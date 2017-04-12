VIDEO: Santa Rosa taxi driver arrested for alleged sexual assault on intoxicated woman passenger

By Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his passengers, a woman who was intoxicated, according to California Highway Patrol.

Mehari Beyene Tekle, 42, allegedly assaulted the woman as he was taking her home from the Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park on Dec. 18, according to the CHP.

The victim was intoxicated and could not give her consent, the CHP said.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division’s Special Investigations unit identified Tekle as the suspect based on interviews, video evidence, and DNA, the CHP said.

Tekle was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail.

The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged him with sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim.

His arraignment is Tuesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

