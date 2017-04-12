CORTE MADERA (KRON) — Police are looking for suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars in bicycles from a women’s cycling team out of Corte Madera.

$60,000 was gone overnight. That is the value of nine custom-built bikes stolen out of a trailer last week.

“I just had to sort of take a few breaths and evaluate what really just happened and how it impacted us,” Twenty20 founder Nicola Cranmer said. “And you know, I was really sad too. I mean, I cried and it was….Really, I went through such a roller coaster of emotions in a short span of time.”

Cranmer started the women’s cycling team 14 years ago.

Today, the group known as Twenty20 is made up of more than two dozen athletes. They’ve won nine Olympic medals and have some high-profile donors like Barry Bonds.

But she says this theft is still a setback for the team.

“Sponsorship is challenging for women’s cycling,” Cranmer said. “You don’t get that traditional return on investment.”

Tim Brennan discovered the theft and is assembling replacement bikes piece by piece.

“It’s just gut-wrenching,” Brennan said. “….You put so much work into it, and I pull up, and the doors to the trailer are just wide open. They come completely disassembled. Everything is in its own little container somewhere. To the point if you have a set of brake pads, there is a box of lefts and a box of rights.”

Police are combing through surveillance footage from the construction business next door in hopes of finding the culprits

A sponsor for the team is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thieves.