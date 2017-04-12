SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has released a new crime report showing that violent crime has increased in recent years.

The report also suggests several ways that law enforcement can confront the problem.

In San Jose, the District Attorney’s Office has created a new crime strategies unit. It’s a joint effort between the DA’s office and law enforcement agencies across the county.

The unit’s goal is to take a hard look at crime data and find ways to effectively use limited law enforcement resources.

In a new 32-page report titled “Crime in Santa Clara County,” the Crime Strategies Unit concluded that overall, Santa Clara county is one of the safest places in America, but there are a few troubling trends.

“Last year, we had a notable increase in violent crime across the board,” ‎Supervising Deputy District Attorney Marisa McKeown said. “Specifically in San Jose, violent crime went up by 14 percent.”

The report also identifies two main ways the DA’s office and law enforcement could turn that trend around.

The first is by putting more resources into solving gun related violent crimes.

“What we know is that you can trace guns between two different incidents using technology similar to fingerprint technology,” McKeown said. “What we are really trying to do is staff the crime lab so they can quickly and efficiently process guns and link gun crimes.”

The second area of concern is residential burglaries. The report found that most burglaries are committed by a handful of people.

“What we know is that if we can target and successfully target one string of burglaries, we can stop up to 100 crimes from happening,” McKeown said. “We are going to focus on those who we know are disproportionately affecting this type of crime.”

In addition to gun crimes and residential burglaries, the strategies unit also plans on gathering data on gang activity and using that information to help stop the spread of gang-related violence.

Finally, the DA’s office has submitted a request to the county board of supervisors to hire five criminalists to help process guns and DNA evidence faster.