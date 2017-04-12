WATCH LIVE: Police chase through downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Police are in pursuit of a white vehicle Wednesday morning on the 101 in the downtown Los Angeles.
The pursuit began in the San Gabriel Valley. At one point, the vehicle was moving at 100 MPH.
It is unclear why police are chasing the vehicle at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Comedian Charlie Murphy dead after battle with Leukemia
- Health Alert: 9 potentially deadly rat lungworm cases in Hawaii
- Woman accused of killing disabled son by pouring vodka in feeding tube
- Massage parlor busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipes
- Hilarious Twitter reactions on the United Airlines fiasco
- Florida man denied $100,000 jackpot after friend pushes button