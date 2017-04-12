Worker falls into 6-foot trench at San Ramon job site

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A man was rescued after falling into a trench at a job site in San Ramon Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Omega and Purdue roads at around 11:10 a.m., police said.

The worker was injured when he fell into the 6-foot trench.

Police say he was awake but experiencing back pain.

Firefighters had to stabilize the sides of the trench to extract the man, according to police.

He was successfully removed just before noon.

Further details about the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

