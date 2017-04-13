Berkeley police seek public’s help identifying suspects involved in demonstrations

BERKELEY (BCN)–Police Wednesday released photos of individuals suspected of committing assaults and other criminal acts during a demonstration in Berkeley last month.

On March 4, a demonstration was held in Civic Center Park, located at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, that drew counter-protesters.

The event deteriorated into a series of assaults and physical confrontations between members of various groups, police said.

On March 6, police shared photos of suspects involved, and with the community’s help, several individuals were identified almost immediately, police said.

The investigation continues, and police are again seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Police have released three photos of individuals suspected of assaults or other criminal activity.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Friedman at (510) 981-5990 ext. 4202.

Anyone with photos or videos depicting individuals suspected of committing criminal activity at the demonstration is encouraged to submit them to police at the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/request/ZnERayCTPlYlb2A5rA4N

