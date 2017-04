ARIZONA (KRON)– A four-year-old girl dodged a hail of bullets after a gunman opened fire into an Arizona barbershop.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between two men at a nearby tattoo parlor.

The two men got into their cars and shot at the barber shop while driving away, missing the tattoo parlor.

Bullets flew past the young girl’s head as she watched television.

The two suspects were arrested the next day.