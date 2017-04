SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A three-car crash on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco blocked three westbound lanes Thursday morning.

The accident happened along westbound Interstate 80 and caused backup from Treasure Island until Fremont Street.

The crash was cleared around 4:30 a.m.

HOT SPOT: ACCIDENT on the #BayBridge just cleared WB 80 at Fremont st. Heavy traffic from the tunnel but no delays at the tolls. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 13, 2017