Fire near I-880 in Oakland, expect delays By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: April 13, 2017, 7:35 am Updated: April 13, 2017, 7:39 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) OAKLAND (KRON)– California Highway Patrol confirmed on twitter that the fire broke out east of Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday morning. The fire broke out near 23rd street, CHP said. Drivers can expect slow moving traffic. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement