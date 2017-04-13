Fire near I-880 in Oakland, expect delays

OAKLAND (KRON)– California Highway Patrol confirmed on twitter that the fire broke out east of Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday morning.

The fire broke out near 23rd street, CHP said.

Drivers can expect slow moving traffic.

