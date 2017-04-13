Hwy 4 chase ends in crash, arrest in Antioch

ANTIOCH (BCN) — A vehicle pursuit that started on state Highway 4 in Antioch early Thursday morning ended with a crash and arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 1:15 a.m., a CHP officer spotted a Chevrolet sedan on eastbound Highway 4 that was identified as possibly being driving by a suspect wanted on a criminal warrant, according to CHP spokesman Officer Rick Rohrback.

When the officer tried to pull over the sedan, the suspect sped off and eventually exited the highway in Antioch at Somersville Road, Rohrback said.

The suspect then began driving the wrong way on city streets and the pursuit was canceled.

He quickly got back onto Highway 4 and continued to drive in the wrong direction before exiting the highway again, this time at L Street, according to Rohrback.

Antioch police continued the pursuit, which eventually ended at about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of L and West Second streets.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Rohrback did not know the extent of the suspect’s injuries or the exact offenses for which he was arrested.