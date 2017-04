(KRON) — KRON4 has obtained some dramatic video Thursday night of a landslide in action.

This is from Idaho where crews had just closed down a highway.

And it was good timing. Three minutes later that is what happened.

A massive pile of dirt and trees slid down the hill and took over the roadway.

Crews say they had a good indication something was going to happen.

One man reported hearing popping and cracking sounds shortly before the huge pile of debris came rushing down.

No one was hurt.