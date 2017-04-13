MOAB has only been dropped in one other place – Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Gulf Coast connection.

In March of 2013, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs”, the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003, and November 21, 2003.

It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon. These are the only know uses of the bomb before today’s first-ever combat deployment.

The Pentagon announced Thursday morning that U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

