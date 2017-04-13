SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mob of young people dragged a woman off a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and robbed her Wednesday night in San Francisco, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood near Fillmore and McAllister streets.

The 30-year-old victim was on a bus when a suspect approached and tried to rob her, police said.

Several other suspects then dragged her off the bus and punched her while taking her cellphone, wallet and some of her clothing before fleeing north on Fillmore Street, police said.

The victim told police that the group consisted of four boys and six girls. No arrests have been made.

The victim did not require hospitalization after the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES