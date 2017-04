PITTSBURG (BCN)–Officers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who was found in possession of a firearm, police said.

According to a post on the Pittsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, officers contacted a 29-year-old man from Oakley in the parking lot of a Motel 6. The man was known to be on parole, police said.

The man allegedly had a loaded and concealed firearm in his pants pocket. He was arrested and taken to county jail, police said.