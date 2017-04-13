People Behaving Badly: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sometimes, things change.

It can either change for the best or for the worst.

Often for things to change, there are one or two people to credit for the change.

We often look for People Behaving Badly, but sometimes, the script is flipped and right before your eyes, there is a different outcome–or is it?

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

Can you stop someone from behaving badly?@kron4news @PeopleBehavingNicely pic.twitter.com/CZVSaOwaCN — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js