San Mateo police hope to ID pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 92

Published:


SAN MATEO (KRON)–Police in San Mateo hopes the public can help identify the man struck and killed on Highway 92 Wednesday night.

The fatal crash occurred around 10:10 p.m. on the highway, west of El Camino Real, California Highway Patrol officials said.

All westbound lanes of the highway were blocked after the collision, but early Thursday morning the scene was cleared and all lanes were opened.

A preliminary report indicated that an SUV struck the pedestrian walking in the middle lanes.

The victim was described as a Hispanic male, in his 50’s and wearing a Stanford hat.

 

