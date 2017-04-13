San Mateo police searching for man who robbed Starbucks

By Published:

SAN MATEO (BCN)–San Mateo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Starbucks coffee shop last month.

The robbery occurred around 9:15 p.m. on March 21 at the Starbucks at 54 E. Fourth Ave.

The suspect came in and handed an employee a note demanding money.

The employee feared for his safety and handed over cash from the register, police said.

The suspect, who was last seen walking away on East Fourth Avenue, is described as a white man around 50 years old who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, is bald and was wearing glasses.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him or has more information about the robbery to call Detective Scott Miller at (650) 522-7665.

