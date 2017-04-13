RICHMOND (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday who allegedly beat a man to death outside of a Richmond taco truck.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a fight at a taco truck in the 700 block of 23rd Street, according to Richmond police Capt. Mark Gagan.

When police arrived, they found 54-year-old Robert Viera lying unconscious on the ground.

Witnesses said Viera was arguing with 31-year-old Jose Serrano when a fight allegedly broke out.

Viera was knocked to the ground and Serrano allegedly continued to attack him, witnesses told police.

Serrano was gone by the time officers arrived.

“From the moment the victim was assaulted, he never regained consciousness,” Gagan said.

Viera was taken to a hospital. He was on life support until Wednesday night, when he died.

Witnesses were able to help officers identify Serrano, who is known to Richmond detectives, Gagan said.

He was apprehended Wednesday in the same area where the fight took place and was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to Gagan.

Serrano is at the county jail in Martinez on $1 million bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES