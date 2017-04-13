FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Fairfield police arrested a 17-year-old Pacifica boy Wednesday on suspicion of possessing musical instruments that were stolen from a Fairfield high school.

Staff at Armijo High School Monday noticed dozens of brass and woodwind instruments were missing from the band room on the campus at 824 Washington St., Fairfield police said. The thefts occurred between the evening of April 7 and Monday morning.

Most of the instruments were in individual cases that identified the instruments as high school or school district property, but some belonged to individual students, police said.

Detectives developed a lead in the case Wednesday and served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Utah Street, located just a block away from the school.

Police said they found two stolen instruments worth an estimated $10,000, one of which was an antique, 100-year-old English horn. The instruments were returned to the high school Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the thefts to call detectives at (707) 428-7600 or the Tip Line at (707) 428-7345. Tips also may be sent by text to “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by a message to 888777.