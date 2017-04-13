The World According to Gary: Would you buy a home from Draymond Green?

By Published:

On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about Draymond Green’s new realtor.com ad, Bay Area sports teams winning big, and John Daly driving a ball with the help of a beer can.

Draymond Green appeared in a new spoof advertisement for Realtor.com. In the ad, Green is showing off a home to prospective buyers. For a moment, the buyers have no clue as to who he is.

The Giants, Warriors, Sharks and A’s won big Wednesday.

Professional golfer John Daley, hit a golf ball off of a beer can and then chugged it down.

