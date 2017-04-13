The World According to Gary: Would you buy a home from Draymond Green?

On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about Draymond Green’s new realtor.com ad, Bay Area sports teams winning big, and John Daly driving a ball with the help of a beer can.

Draymond Green appeared in a new spoof advertisement for Realtor.com. In the ad, Green is showing off a home to prospective buyers. For a moment, the buyers have no clue as to who he is.

The Giants, Warriors, Sharks and A’s won big Wednesday.

Professional golfer John Daley, hit a golf ball off of a beer can and then chugged it down.