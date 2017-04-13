Uber may face fine over handling of drunk-driving complaints

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles. A new report says Uber used a secret program dubbed "Hell" to track Lyft drivers to see if they were driving for both ride-hailing services and otherwise stifle competition. A representative for Uber did not respond to messages for comment Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber could be fined $1.13 million for failing to investigate and/or suspend California drivers who are reported by a passenger to be intoxicated, according to an order filed by the state Public Utilities Commission.

The state requires ride-hailing companies to have a zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The order, issued Tuesday, “found no evidence that (Uber) followed up in any way with zero-tolerance complaints several hours or even one full day after passengers filed such complaints.”

Uber can contest the proposed fine before a judge.

The order asks the full commission to determine if Uber is in violation of the zero-tolerance policy, as investigators found.

Uber spokeswoman Tracey Breeden said Thursday that the company has no comment on the order.

Uber’s policy is to ban a driver when the driver receives three unconfirmed zero tolerance complaints, according to the order.

Unconfirmed means there is no arrest, admission, positive blood-alcohol test or video of the intoxication.

To confirm the policy, regulators analyzed selected complaints against drivers who received three or more complaints.

In at least 25 instances, Uber failed to suspend or investigate a driver after three or more complaints, the order states.

Uber has reported receiving 2,047 zero-tolerance complaints between August 2014 and August 2015.

The company said drivers were banned from working in 574 of those complaints, according to the order.

But regulators then reviewed 154 complaints, and determined that the company failed to promptly suspend drivers in 149 complaints. The company also failed to investigate 133 complaints, and did not suspend a driver or investigate 113 complaints, the order shows.

Twenty-two times Uber suspended the driver within one hour of when a passenger filed a complaint.

