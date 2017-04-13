CUPERTINO (KRON) — A 2-alarm house fire in Cupertino caused an estimated $1 million in damage to a home near an elementary school on Thursday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Crews are still working to put out the fire.

The house is located in the 10000 block of Flora Vista Avenue, near Garden Gate Elementary School.

Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at 4:50 p.m. At 5:06 p.m., they noted that Flora Vista Avenue was closed between Gardena and Greenleaf drives.

Bay City News contributed to this report.