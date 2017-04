SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Residents of a neighborhood in Lompico are now keeping their pets inside, so they are not mauled to death.

Neighbors say two dogs have killed at least four cats in the past two weeks.

Residents do not know if these dogs are aggressive towards people but want them caught before they do any more harm.

Animal control has been alerted and says the owner could face criminal charges.

