MADERA, California (KRON) — Police are looking for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery in Madera that was caught on camera.

The suspects took cash from the station clerks but not without a fight.

Police say two suspects entered the Chevron Foodmart around 10 p.m. Monday on Madera Avenue.

When the man tried taking cash from the register, you can see one clerk tries to step in.

Eventually, the man did make off with the cash.

The woman who you cannot see in the video was reportedly holding the other clerk back.

Both suspects are wanted by police.

The man could face felony robbery charges.