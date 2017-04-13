BALTIMORE (KRON) — Emergency workers in Baltimore have long been arguing that they need more protection when they go out on calls.

It is troubling video–it shows a naked man attacking two female medics outside a hospital.

The reason it is making the rounds is some city leaders say it’s evidence of a much bigger problem.

This might be the first time an incident like this was caught on camera. You can see the man grabbing the women’s coats and swinging them around.

One of them is knocked to the ground. But records show city medics have been attacked or assaulted at least 13 times after arriving on the scene of a call.

Some have been threatened by guns and knives.

Their union president says they need protective gear more than ever.

They’re talking about things like protective vests and self-defense training. A lot of people say it’s about time.

One Baltimore council member says he’s pushed for protections before, and he’ll do it again.