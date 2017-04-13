SAN JOSE (KRON) — The stage is set for a showdown in federal court in San Francisco Friday between Santa Clara County and the Trump administration.

The county has filed a lawsuit challenging an executive order to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary communities.

In a case being closely watched by other sanctuary cities across the country, the judge in the case is being asked to issue a temporary injunction against the order.

President Trump’s executive order threatens to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities. This is seen by county leaders as nothing less than extortion. So they are mounting a legal challenge and the stakes could not be higher.

“The residents of Santa Clara County stand to lose $1.7 billion in federal funds promised for health care, social services, and public safety programs,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese said.

Cortese and other community leaders are gathering Thursday to stand behind the lawsuit which argues the Constitution does not give the president the power to use state and local governments as tools to implement its policies.

“If we can get a favorable ruling, it’s going to send a message across the country that we are right, that the law is on our side, and that you don’t need to be fearful about enacting policies that are consistent with our Constitution,” Cortese said.

Deputy County Executive David Campos agrees with Cortese.

“You should be concerned that we have a president, a president that is trying to use federal funds to essentially extort jurisdictions to do his bidding,” Campos said.

