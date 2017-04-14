3 men arrested in connection with deadly shooting of San Jose man

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have arrested three men in connection with January shooting death of a 20-year-old man in East San Jose, according to authorities.
San Jose resident Tri Vo Minh Nguyen, 20, was shot and killed on Jan. 31 just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tully Road.
Andrew Luu and Kevin Tran, both 21, were arrested on Wednesday and Christopher Le, 20, was arrested on Thursday.
All three suspects are being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. They are expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
