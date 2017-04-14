3 people shot outside Vacaville residence, gunman at large

VACAVILLE (KRON)– Three people were shot outside a Vacaville residence late Thursday night, according to police.

A 911 call was placed around 11:50 p.m. after shots were fired near the 100 block of Aegean Way.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:52 p.m. and found an adult man, adult woman, and juvenile woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police began a manhunt with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The suspect is on the loose and described as a black man, wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie.

 

