MILPITAS (KRON) — An autographed football by San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice was stolen from a Milpitas fundraising dinner on Sunday night, according to Milpitas police Sgt. Matthew Miller.

Police are now looking for two suspects and three people of interest in the grand theft. It happened at the Koi Palace restaurant, located at 768 Barber Lane, during a fundraising dinner even benefitting orphans with special needs in China.

During the live auction, a guest bought the football for $3,500. After the dinner, two suspects not part of the event, both described as Asian men, stole the football and exited the restaurant, police said.

Three people of interest were sitting with them at the table, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (408)-586-2400.

