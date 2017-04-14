Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

ATLANTA (AP) – Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Delta’s move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger’s forced removal from a sold-out flight.
In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Scorpion falls out of overhead bin, stings passenger on United Airlines flight
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy
- Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF
- People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?