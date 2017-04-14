SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protestors have begun gathering outside the San Francisco Federal Building Friday morning as a federal judge hears arguments regarding President Trump’s sanctuary city order.

Santa Clara County and San Francisco counties have filed lawsuits challenging an executive order to withhold federal funds from sanctuary communities.

A San Francisco federal court judge will consider the counties requests to halt the President Trump’s executive order that he signed on Jan. 25.

In a case being closely watched by other sanctuary cities across the country, the judge in the case is being asked to issue a temporary injunction against the order.

President Trump’s executive order threatens to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities. This is seen by county leaders as nothing less than extortion. So they are mounting a legal challenge and the stakes could not be higher.

Protestors chanting in front of Federal Building in SF ahead of fed. court hearing challenging Trump Admin. sanctuary city order @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6qzaZGNZmL — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) April 14, 2017

.@SCCgov sues Pres. Trump on legality of executive order on sanctuary cities in federal court. Hearing @ 9 a.m. @kron4news — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) April 14, 2017

#SF, #SantaClaraCounty asking Judge for nationwide injunction against #POTUSTrump order to withold billions in fed funds. @kron4news — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 14, 2017