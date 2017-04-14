Federal judge to hear Bay Area city’s arguments against Trump’s sanctuary city order

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protestors have begun gathering outside the San Francisco Federal Building Friday morning as a federal judge hears arguments regarding President Trump’s sanctuary city order.

Santa Clara County and San Francisco counties have filed lawsuits challenging an executive order to withhold federal funds from sanctuary communities.

A San Francisco federal court judge will consider the counties requests to halt the President Trump’s executive order that he signed on Jan. 25.

In a case being closely watched by other sanctuary cities across the country, the judge in the case is being asked to issue a temporary injunction against the order.

President Trump’s executive order threatens to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities. This is seen by county leaders as nothing less than extortion. So they are mounting a legal challenge and the stakes could not be higher.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s