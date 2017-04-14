VIDEO: Fremont BART employees help missing teen girl reunite with family

FREMONT (KRON) — Two Fremont BART employees helped a missing 15-year-old girl reunite with her family this week, according to BART officials.

Station Agent Rachelle “Mimi” Powe was giving a BART trainee a tour of the station Wednesday when she saw a teenage girl in distress, BART officials said.

The girl, who had been missing more than 24 hours, told Powe she needed to get home. Powe and the trainee took the girl to the station agent break room. There, they treated her to some food and had her remove her wet hoodie, as she was cold and shivering, BART officials said.

Powe contacted the girl’s father and the teenager’s family came to the station and picked her up.

Powe and the trainee have accepted an invitation to join the family for Easter dinner, BART officials said. Powe has worked for the agency for 22 years.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

