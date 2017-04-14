In-depth: Interview with San Francisco Public Defender, filmmaker Jeff Adachi

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jeff Adachi is well-known as San Francisco’s Public Defender, handling tough cases, challenging the status quo, and he is the only elected public defender in California, giving him equal standing with other elected civic leaders.

What is lesser-known about him is he puts that same conviction into filmmaking.

KRON4’s Pam Moore talked with Adachi about his night job–as a documentarian.

Watch the above video to see Pam’s full report.

