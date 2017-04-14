Major delays on East Bay BART due to equipment problem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are major delays on BART in the East Bay due to an equipment problem, according to officials.

The delays are happening in both directions between the Pittsburg/Bay Point and North Concord stations Friday afternoon.

The delays, up to 20 minutes were announced via twitter at about 2 p.m. and are affecting trains heading toward both SFO and Pittsburg, according to BART.

The disruption is due to a trackside equipment problem that BART crews are “working to troubleshoot and correct,” BART said in a statement.

Passengers are being moved between the two stations via special shuttle trains.

BART officials expect the problem to persist through Friday evening’s commute.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

