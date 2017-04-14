SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a crash in Santa Clara killed a 92-year-old woman and her daughter late Thursday night, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Angela Vilbar Bontilao and her 61-year-old daughter, Carina Bontilao Kubow, both of San Jose, were leaving church at around 11:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

They were making rounds of church visitation called Visita Iglesias, a Philippine tradition practiced in the days before Easter, according to a Facebook post by the victims’ son and brother, Bob Bontilao.

Vinod Kumar N. Bonthu, 26, was taking the Great America Parkway exit from northbound U.S. Highway 101 when he allegedly lost control of his 2012 Mercedes C-230 because he was speeding, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The Mercedes left the roadway and hit a raised curb before crossing the eastbound lanes of Great America Parkway. The car continued across a raised center median and into the westbound lanes, where it crashed into a 2016 Subaru Forester.

Vilbar Bontilao and her daughter, both sitting in the backseat, were killed on impact.

The driver of the Forester, a 33-year-old San Jose woman who Bontilao identified as his niece, and another sister are being treated for moderate injuries at Regional Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

Bonthu and his male passenger are also being treated for moderate injuries and are expected to survive.

