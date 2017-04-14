Millbrae suspected auto burglar arrested

MILLBRAE (BCN)–Detectives Thursday arrested a San Pablo man suspected of several auto burglaries in Millbrae, a San Mateo County sheriff’s detective said.

Exrill Wilson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. Detectives expect to nab a second suspect shortly, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s detective Salvador Zuno.

The investigation, which started in November, pinpointed Wilson and other suspects the detective said had East Bay gang ties.

The suspects would stake out cars with valuables in plain sight, Zuno said.

The suspects would then break into the cars and steal the valuables, according to Zuno.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s detective Joe Cang at (650) 259-2417 or Jcang@smcgov.org. To remain anonymous, call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

