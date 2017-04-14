Part of Sir Francis Drake Blvd closed for tree work By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: April 14, 2017, 8:40 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Part of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County was closed Wednesday for tree work. The northbound lane of the road was closed between Bolinas and Ross from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement