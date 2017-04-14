Part of Sir Francis Drake Blvd closed for tree work

By Published:

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Part of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County was closed Wednesday for tree work.

The northbound lane of the road was closed between Bolinas and Ross from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

