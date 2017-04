SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — They give out awards for all types of things, but there are no bad driver awards–only good ones.

But what if there were?

Why does this sound like we are about to look at a People Behaving Badly segment?

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

If I were to ever give out awards…….@kron4news #PeopleBehavingBadly pic.twitter.com/p5lcDLUWAh — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js