Report: Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agree to terms

OAKLAND (KRON) – Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has reportedly agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo.

The Seattle Seahawks still retain Lynch’s rights but recently granted permission for him to visit the Raiders.

Before the Oakland native can become a Raider, a trade must be completed between the Seahawks and Raiders.

The five-time Pro Bowler was a star player at Cal and played in high school for Oakland Tech.

