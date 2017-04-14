Report: Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agree to terms

OAKLAND (KRON) – Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has reportedly agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo.
The Seattle Seahawks still retain Lynch’s rights but recently granted permission for him to visit the Raiders.
Before the Oakland native can become a Raider, a trade must be completed between the Seahawks and Raiders.
The five-time Pro Bowler was a star player at Cal and played in high school for Oakland Tech.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy
- Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF
- Scorpion falls out of overhead bin, stings passenger on United Airlines flight
- People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?