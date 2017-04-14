Report: Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agree to terms

Marshawn Lynch
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch adjusts his cap during an interview for the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Phoenix. The NFL may not like those "Beast Mode" caps Lynch has been wearing during his Super Bowl press appearances, but the fans apparently do. As the league reportedly considers fining Lynch for promoting an unauthorized brand, the New Era Cap Co. is busy making more of the caps after they sold out on Lynch's website. (AP Photo/Matt York)

OAKLAND (KRON) – Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has reportedly agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo.

The Seattle Seahawks still retain Lynch’s rights but recently granted permission for him to visit the Raiders.

Before the Oakland native can become a Raider, a trade must be completed between the Seahawks and Raiders.

The five-time Pro Bowler was a star player at Cal and played in high school for Oakland Tech.

