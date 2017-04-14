Santa Rosa man arrested for refusing to pay for meal

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with refusing to pay a restaurant bill for a meal he ate.

Stephen Zimmerman, 62, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft with priors and violation of probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers responded Thursday at 3:52 p.m. to a restaurant in the Montgomery Village shopping center on a report a man was refusing to pay for food he had eaten.

Police said the suspect, identified as Zimmerman, entered the restaurant, ordered more than $40 in food and alcohol and refused to pay the bill when it arrived.

Zimmerman has been arrested on seven different occasions in Santa Rosa for crimes related to thefts from different restaurants, police said.

Police said Zimmerman often goes to establishments, orders substantial amounts of food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and then refuses to pay the bill when it arrives.