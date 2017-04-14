SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Ferry service from Sausalito to San Francisco is suspended Friday morning for emergency gangway repair work at the Sausalito Ferry Landing.

Golden Gate Transit added two bus service to accommodate two-morning ferry commute trips.

Normal ferry operations will resume between Sausalito and the San Francisco Ferry Building will at 1:55 p.m.

Buses will depart from the Bay Street and Bridgeway bus stop at 7;10 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.

This added bus service supplements existing GGT bus service between Sausalito and San Francisco on commute Route 2 to the SF Financial District, according to officials.