The World According to Gary: Houston Texans player cured of cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about Houston Texans’ David Quessenberry beating cancer, a 3-point battle, and Trailblazers not sweating the Warriors.

David Quessenberry of the Houston Texans had been battling cancer for three years which ultimately prevented him from playing. Wednesday, the 26-year-old celebrated his final round of chemotherapy.

Steph Curry won a 3-point battle against Kevin Durant.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers is hopeful that his team can beat the Warriors during their matchup.

