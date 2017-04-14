NEW YORK (KRON) — A New York mother had the scare of her life on a recent trip to the grocery store with her toddler.

Harley Van Slyke was leaving the store when she let her 2-year-old son, Aiden, hold a quarter. But then, she noticed something was wrong.

When she asked Aiden where the quarter was, he pointed to his throat.

Aiden was rushed to the hospital where they took X-rays.

The toddler was being prepared for surgery when his luck changed.

The anesthesiologist was prepping Aiden for a breathing tube when he saw the quarter and pulled it out.

Aiden is back to normal, and he now has a souvenir from a day his mother will never forget.