SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa chiropractor who was convicted of multiple sex crimes, some against young girls, skipped town the day the verdict in his trial was reached more than a month ago.

And police say the fugitive hasn’t been seen since.

On Mar. 9, 36-year-old Dr. Darius Bunyad was convicted of six felonies and six misdemeanors in Santa Rosa, including six counts of sexual battery and six counts of annoying or molesting a child.

The problem is he posted bail before the two-week trial even started. And, although the Santa Rosa Police Department says he was there for most of it, the chiropractor didn’t show up for his last day in court.

A mother of two daughters, Karen Jones is a bookkeeper at her husband’s business “Empire Optometry” in downtown Santa Rosa.

Located next door to his clinic, police say Bunyad worked at his business “Health Performance Chiropractic.”

It is where investigators say most, if not all, of the sex crimes happened.

“He’s someone that I would not recommend anyone seeing,” Jones said.

The clinic is closed. Police say Bunyad had been in business since 2009.

Investigators say he was last seen by a family member in Walnut Creek the day before the verdict was read.

When he was first booked in 2015, police say Bunyad was bald with a beard.

But by March he was clean shaven with grown hair.

“We’re not sure if he’s armed, but we have been hearing possible that he did not want to get taken into custody,” Sgt. Christopher Manhurin said. “So, we’re hearing possible vague threats of him not being cooperative when not being taken into custody. So, we consider that possibly being dangerous.”

A man who rents a room behind a house Bunyad used to live in describes the fugitive as ill-tempered.

Others who knew of him say it’s possible he’s either fled the country or taken his own life.