Watsonville man found guilty of 13th DUI

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) — A Monterey County jury on Tuesday found a repeat-drunken driver guilty of yet another felony DUI offense, according to prosecutors.

The defendant, 54-year-old Francisco Napoles Medina of Watsonville, is schedule for sentencing on May 10.

He faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Medina, who has 12 prior DUI convictions, was pulled over by City of Gonzales police officers last July but refused to take field sobriety, breath and blood tests, according to prosecutors.

He was held by police while they sought permission from a judge to force a blood test, which revealed Medina’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.17, more than twice the legal limit, four hours after he was pulled over.

