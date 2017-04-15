1 dead following vehicle rollover in Boulder Creek

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN)–At least one person is dead following a solo vehicle crash in the Boulder Creek area of unincorporated Santa Cruz County, according to the
California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a vehicle rolled about 60 to 70 feet down an embankment on Bear Creek Road near Harmon Gulch Road around 4:30 p.m.

According to the CHP a person in the vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene, however there was no information on if the person was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

Currently, the cause of the crash in under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

·         VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

·         Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

·         TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines 

·         Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy

·         Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF

·         Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers

·         People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s