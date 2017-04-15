1 person dies in Oakland fire

OAKLAND (BCN)–One person died in a fire early this morning in East Oakland, a fire battalion chief said.

The fire was reported at 12:22 a.m. in the 1800 block of 108th Avenue, Battalion Chief Robert Lipp said.

Firefighters arrived and found moderate to heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

Crews simultaneously started to attack the fire and search the home for victims, according to Lipp.

One person was found and taken outside. Crews tried to save the person’s life but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released until their family is told.

The cause is under investigation. Lipp said fire investigators are almost sure what the cause is but have to confirm it before releasing that information.

The fire is not suspicious, Lipp said.